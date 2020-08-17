A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of the murder of a man outside a church.

Steven McMyler, 34, was kicked in the head in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church shortly before 7.50pm on August 6 and pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile, from Merseyside, was not required to enter a plea at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to the charge.

Appearing with him in the dock on Monday was a 17-year-old youth, from Merseyside, also accused of Mr McMyler's murder.

Both cannot be named for legal reasons.

They will next appear from custody for a plea hearing at Manchester Crown Court on October 30, alongside a third defendant, Jordan Short, 19, of Rushey Hey Road, Kirkby, who has already appeared in court charged with murder.

A provisional trial date of February 1 has been set.

In a tribute issued last week, Mr McMyler's family said he was "a popular lad" who had "a heart of gold".