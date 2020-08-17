Four people have been arrested after a teenager was fatally shot in Bury.

Cole Kershaw, who was 18, was found wounded in Chesham Road on Wednesday. He died in hospital.

Police have launched a murder investigation, promising to leave "no stone unturned" in the search for those responsible.

Four arrests have been made:

Two 18-year-old men are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

A 20-year-old who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released under investigation

An 18 year old was arrested under suspicion of possession of a firearm and has been released on bail

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Police say that they still need anyone with information to get in touch with them "as a matter of urgency"