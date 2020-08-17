Four people have been arrested after a teenager was fatally shot in Bury.
Cole Kershaw, who was 18, was found wounded in Chesham Road on Wednesday. He died in hospital.
Police have launched a murder investigation, promising to leave "no stone unturned" in the search for those responsible.
Four arrests have been made:
Two 18-year-old men are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder
A 20-year-old who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released under investigation
An 18 year old was arrested under suspicion of possession of a firearm and has been released on bail
Enquiries remain ongoing.
Police say that they still need anyone with information to get in touch with them "as a matter of urgency"
It’s horrific to think that a young man has lost his life in such brutal circumstances. My heart really goes out to Cole’s family. Please think of Cole’s loved ones and do the right thing and come forward - we need to get them justice.