A deputy chief constable has expressed utter disbelief at an illegal street party which saw police pelted with missiles as they tried to break up the event.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were forced to call for significant back-up in the Gorton area of Manchester as they dealt with large gatherings for the second night running.

GMP's Deputy Chief Constable Ian Pilling said he was "incredibly disappointed" - adding that such blatant flouting of the rules was "beyond comprehension".

I can honestly say that in 30 years of policing I have never seen anything quite as outrageous as this behaviour. It is appalling. We are still in the midst of a global pandemic and over 40,000 people have lost their lives.

Greater Manchester remains under additional lockdown measures to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19, measures which were extended on Friday. A 27-year-old woman, said to be the party organiser, was fined £100 and issued with an anti-social behaviour order banning anyone outside the household entering the property.

Officers are continuing to review CCTV footage and other evidence in a bid to identify the troublemakers.

The disorder on Saturday night in the Gorton area of Manchester followed large gatherings in the Wilmslow Road area of the city on Friday.

Friday's street gatherings were condemned by Manchester Gorton MP Afzal Khan, who said he was disappointed, frustrated and angry at the "appalling" behaviour of those present.

The MP tweeted: "Not only is antisocial behaviour of this kind deeply disrespectful to Rusholme residents, ignoring the Covid-19 regulations puts us all at risk."