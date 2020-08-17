Lancashire Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was attacked in Poulton.

The 94-year-old was assaulted by an intruder with a knife at his home on Wyresdale Avenue on Sunday.

Police have said that the pensioner woke up to find the man standing over him demanding money and when he refused he was "slashed with a knife".

Police believe that this crime could be linked to a similar assault on another pensioner last week.

The victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and is currently stable.

Det Insp Steve Harry, of Blackpool Police, said: "This is a deplorable offence, committed against an elderly man in his own home.

"The level of violence is obscene and extremely concerning and it is only a matter of luck that the victim’s injuries are not more serious."

He added: "I appeal to anyone with knowledge of the offence or the identity of the offenders to come forward. Even those in or on the periphery of crime cannot surely condone this behaviour and I particularly appeal to the criminal fraternity to call time on this and do what is right.

"I would urge anyone who has any information or concerns to call us or approach and speak to an officer."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police 101 quoting log 1738 of 16 August.