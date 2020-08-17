The RSPCA have said they rescued a barn owl in the "nick of time" after he got stuck behind an antique clock in a Bolton home.

The owl had flown through the open door of Enid and Bryan Haslam's house, which they had left open due to the hot weather, last Tuesday.

The couple had to call the RSPCA after the owl got into distress and flew behind their grandfather clock.

RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Emma Dingley attended to try and catch the barn owl and bring the bird to safety.

She said: "The couple had their front door open due to the heat and this lovely, young barn owl just flew right in and behind the grandfather clock where he got quite stuck!

"I managed to move the clock and catch the owl and checked him over for injuries but luckily he was absolutely fine."

Bryan said: “It must have flown in when we were watching the TV. Enid spotted it above the kitchen cupboard and he looked straight at her.

"She opened the back door for it to fly out but he flew behind the grandfather clock so he must have liked it inside!

"He was a beautiful bird. We were glad he could be released."

The RSPCA have said they had to deal with a lot of wildlife during the pandemic with over 3,300 wild animals currently in their care.