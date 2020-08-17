Harry Maguire was left ruing what could have been after their Europa League dreams came to a crashing end in Manchester United's latest semi-final loss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side exceeded pre-season expectations by finishing third in the Premier League and sealing a Champions League return, but the overriding frustration at the end of a promising campaign is frustration for failing to lift a trophy.

United became the first-ever top-flight English side to lose semi-finals in three different competitions within the same season on Sunday when they squandered an early lead in Cologne as Sevilla secured a late 2-1 comeback win and shot at glory.

"It's difficult (to take)," United skipper Maguire said. "The boys are devastated in there.

"We created numerous amounts of chances. We've got to win the game. The best team lost and they punished us for missing the chances. We've been ruthless at times this year, but today we weren't.

"It means a lot to us. The boys are devastated. We've got a good group of lads. We know what it means to play for this club: losing isn't acceptable.

"Getting to semi-finals isn't acceptable. We've got to now really concentrate on taking it further, taking another step."

United were given the lead by Bruno Fernandes, whose ninth-minute spot-kick had given the reds a dream start.

But ex-Liverpool player Suso was all too easily allowed to level midway through the first half and United somehow failed to find the net during a blistering start to the second period, with Newcastle flop Luuk De Jong stepping off the bench to seal victory.

"It was more than an impressive performance, it was a great game," Fernandes told BT Sport. "We created a lot of chances, but in football it's not enough.

"When you create chances you need to finish, you need to score and today we missed a lot in front of goal. Of course, if you keep creating these chances you will score next time.

"Obviously, everyone is not satisfied about this because we want to go through. We want to win the game and be in the final, but it's not possible today.

"Now it's time to rest, to refresh the legs and think of next season."