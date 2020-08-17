The German city of Hamburg is celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Beatles first appearing live on stage.

A special show will be live-streamed from the Indra-Club, where the Beatles first played in Hamburg, around the world at 8.00pm (BST).

You can watch the show here.

The show will feature live music, stories about the band's time in Hamburg as well as talks with music-experts and former companions.

At 7.00pm the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg will be streaming a Beatles-homage by jazz-pianist Julia Hulsmann.