A man has been arrested after two pensioners were knifed in their homes in Poulton, Lancashire.

Police branded the last week's attacks as "cowardly" as they appealed to the public to help identify the offender.

A 94-year-old man is recovering in hospital after suffering slash wounds when he refused to hand over cash during a break-in on Sunday.

The second victim, an 89-year-old man, was punched to the floor and slashed on the neck and arm before his attacker made off with cash on August 11. He is also recovering from his injuries, police said.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Further to our appeal, a man in his 30s from Blackpool was arrested yesterday on suspicion of robbery and is in custody."