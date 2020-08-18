A team of researchers at the University of Manchester have found that bisexual people are more likely to self-harm.

The study found those who identify as bisexual were more than six times more likely to have self-harmed in the last year than straight people and more than four times more likely to self-harm in their lifetime compared with gay men.

Researchers are now asking bisexual people aged between 16 and 25 to record their experiences for six weeks in the hope of investigating how difficult experiences, such as biphobia, and psychological factors relate to non-suicidal self-injury.

Trainee clinical psychologist Brendan Dunlop is running the online study, Self Injury In Young Bisexual People: A Longitudinal Investigation (SIBL), along with a team of psychologists.

He said: "Self-injury can occur across all sections of society, cultures, genders, ages and sexualities. However, mental health outcomes for bisexual people, appear to be consistently worse than other sexual orientations.

"Self-injury often shows an individual is in distress or struggling with overwhelming emotions.

"But it can also have physical consequences, such as infection and scarring, and increase the risk of other high-risk behaviour, including suicide.

"It's important we understand why this behaviour occurs, so we can identify ways of better supporting those who struggle with self-injury."

Mr Dunlop said the review paper, which used data from 24 independent studies and was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, highlighted the need for early identification and prevention of self-injury in bisexual people.

We do recognise, however, that bisexual people may not always attend groups or services because of difficulties of biphobia or with feelings of belonging within the LGBTQ+ community.

So alternative means may be necessary to reach them, such as links to mental health support online, posters aimed at bisexual people displayed in LGBTQ+ venues, and support services engaging directly with the bisexual community.

Where to go for help if you're struggling: