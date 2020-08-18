A restaurant that hosted a wedding party of over 100 people at the weekend has been ordered to close by Blackburn with Darwen council.

On Sunday evening, Lancashire Police dispersed guests from Waheed's Buffet and Banqueting Hall in Randal Street, for breaching local lockdown restrictions put in place in the town.

The restaurant is being closed under new Health Protection laws granted to the local authority - it is the first time they have been used.

Roberto's Bar and Bistro in Richmond Terrace in Blackburn has also been closed.

The Council have said that the establishments must put in new provisions that prove further breaches won't be committed if they want to re-open.

Blackburn with Darwen has one of the highest coronavirus rates in the country and officials are trying to avoid a full local lockdown.

Councillor Phil Riley, Deputy leader of the Council, said: "These closures are very much a last resort and were carried out to protect the public. We want all our businesses to do as well as possible and we are giving them our full support, but the health and safety of people in the borough is the most important thing."

He added: "It is disappointing when we have to take action against any local business but any flouting of the rules means we may have to have further restrictions on the town I am sure nobody wants.

"There are businesses that have had to remain closed until our numbers come down and restrictions are lifted so is absolutely vital that everybody does the right thing."

Lancashire Police Supt Andrea Barrow said: "We understand that times are currently difficult for businesses across the borough and we know that the majority are complying with the coronavirus guidelines.

"We will continue to engage with people and explain the rules but we do want to be really clear that we will enforce them where we need to, especially around repeat offenders, significant gatherings and people who deliberately flout the regulations and put others at risk."