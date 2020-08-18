Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a fire which "gutted" a house in Burnley is believed to have been started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property on Sharp Street last night, with police saying it was only "a matter of chance" no one was killed.

The house is split into two flats and was empty at the time of the fire.

The fire is believed to have started in the rear yard from debris being ignited and spreading into the building.

Police have said witnesses saw a man, described as Asian and around 5ft 4in, running from the front door of the house.

He was said to have been wearing a Nike grey, black and white tracksuit and is thought to be around 18-20 years old.

Det Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of Burnley CID, said: "This was a deliberate arson with a reckless disregard for safety. It is only a matter of luck that there was no-one inside the address and that we are not dealing with serious injuries or even a fatality.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and contact us."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1572 of August 17th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.