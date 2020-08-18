This video contains flashing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Brad Grant

From electrician to a musician, Jamie Webster has become the soundtrack to Liverpool Football Club's recent success, but now the singer is preparing for a music career away from the football stands.

Jamie's debut album, We Get By is scheduled for release this Friday (August 21), and consists of 12-tracks which Jamie says 'questions of the struggles, joys and escapes of everyday working-class life.'

The songwriter is also preparing for a tour which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Rescheduled for 2021, Jamie will tour 13 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland.

A grassroots social media campaign has started to help support Jamie to the top ten.