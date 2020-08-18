This video contains flashing images
play-icon Created with Sketch.

From electrician to a musician, Jamie Webster has become the soundtrack to Liverpool Football Club's recent success, but now the singer is preparing for a music career away from the football stands.

Jamie's debut album, We Get By is scheduled for release this Friday (August 21), and consists of 12-tracks which Jamie says 'questions of the struggles, joys and escapes of everyday working-class life.'

The songwriter is also preparing for a tour which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Rescheduled for 2021, Jamie will tour 13 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland.

grassroots social media campaign has started to help support Jamie to the top ten.