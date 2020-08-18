A house in the Gorton area of Manchester has had a three-month closure order placed on it following an illegal party there on Saturday night.

Police were called to the property in Harlow Drive on Saturday evening, they found approximately 200 people in attendance and were pelted with missiles.

A fixed penalty notice was issued to the tenant and, today, Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court has made a three-month closure order – prohibiting access to the premises by anyone except the property owner and tenants.

Drone footage from the police shows the scale of the illegal gathering.

Inspector Jim Adams, of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: "Throughout Covid-19, GMP has been engaging with people in Gorton and I would like to thank the majority for being compliant with the restrictions.

"However, this incident was completely unacceptable and incomprehensible so I am pleased that the court has accepted our application to extend the 48-hour closure notice to ensure that there are no further illegal large gatherings at this property."Councillor Nigel Murphy, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This was a particularly flagrant breach of Covid-19 restrictions, which are in place to protect everyone in our communities and must be respected.

"It is only if we all play our part by acting responsibly and doing our bit that we will start to see cases coming down, thus avoiding the risk of further restrictions being brought into force. "We welcome this tough action, which serves as a reminder that public health must be our first priority and that selfish breaches of the rules will not be tolerated."