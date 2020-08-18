The father of a teenage boy who was killed in a shooting in Bury has paid an emotional tribute to his son.

Cole Kershaw died in hospital after being shot in the street on Chesham Road late last Wednesday, August 12th.

Police believe the 18-year-old was not the intended target of the attack.

Cole's father has offered a final goodbye on behalf of Cole's family.He said: “We, as a family, would like to say a few words in tribute to our son and brother - Cole Kershaw.“Cole was many things to many people - to his brothers and sisters, he was someone to look up to, bounce off and sometimes be a nuisance with. To his friends, he was a top guy and a loyal mate. To me, he was simply my son and my everything.“Raising Cole and his siblings on my own has been tough and we have had our ups and downs, but Cole was brought up to have respect and know right from wrong. He had a good heart and was growing in to the young man I am so proud of.“Cole was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and has, as a result, lost his life in a violent and tragic way.

We will never come to terms with our loss. Cole was and always will be one of the most positive things in our lives and we are truly devastated to wake up in a world without him. “My children and I have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from friends, family and the local community and thank everyone for their kindness.

'Gloves up, guns down'

Cole worked as an apprentice scaffolder and had recently returned to boxing.

A talented sportsman, his gym had nicknamed him King Cole.

Now his family want to remind people to take a stand against gun crime, embracing sport instead.

Cole's father added "Sadly, the manner in which Cole died is not unique and gun and knifecrime is on the increase. We cannot have Cole back with us but pray that people learn from this, and in memory of Cole and his favourite pastime - boxing, would like to simply say, 'Gloves up, guns down'."

The investigation into Cole’s death is ongoing.Four men have been arrested and released on bail.