A massive halibut weighing more than 21 stone has been caught in the North Sea.

A fishmonger in Greater Manchester took delivery of the monster catch - calling it "the biggest fish I've ever laid hands on".

Jamie bought it at Fleetwood fish market for £2,000 Credit: MEN Media

Halibut have recorded some very impressive weights - with the world record coming in at 29 stone.

But Jamie Barrett, who owns the The Fisherman's Table in Marple, said this was "a monster, a proper specimen".

134 kg

in weight

9ft

in length

£2000

cost at Fleetwood fish market

1000

portions