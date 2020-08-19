A massive halibut weighing more than 21 stone has been caught in the North Sea.

A fishmonger in Greater Manchester took delivery of the monster catch - calling it "the biggest fish I've ever laid hands on".

'The biggest fish I've ever laid eyes on'

Halibut have recorded some very impressive weights - with the world record coming in at 29 stone.

But Jamie Barrett, who owns the The Fisherman's Table in Marple, said this was "a monster, a proper specimen".

134 kg in weight

9ft in length

£2000 cost at Fleetwood fish market