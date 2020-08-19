A massive halibut weighing more than 21 stone has been caught in the North Sea.
A fishmonger in Greater Manchester took delivery of the monster catch - calling it "the biggest fish I've ever laid hands on".
'The biggest fish I've ever laid eyes on'
Halibut have recorded some very impressive weights - with the world record coming in at 29 stone.
But Jamie Barrett, who owns the The Fisherman's Table in Marple, said this was "a monster, a proper specimen".
134 kg
in weight
9ft
in length
£2000
cost at Fleetwood fish market
1000
portions