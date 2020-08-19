Leaders in Greater Manchester are calling on the government to ease current lockdown restrictions in all boroughs bar Oldham.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester and other council leaders want restrictions to be lifted on businesses in the nine boroughs and restrictions to be lifted on homes as well in Wigan.

Cases in Oldham remain higher than all other boroughs in Greater Manchester, in Wigan they are much lower than all other parts of the region.

The Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor David Molyneux said: "I know the tighter restrictions have frustrated many of our residents who felt them unfair, especially since our rates have been consistently low.

"I share their frustration and have been working closely with the Mayor and leaders across Greater Manchester to ensure that those concerns are heard and acted upon."

Earlier today the Health Secretary warned that Oldham could be put into a full local lockdown if rates did not fall soon.

Mr Hancock said the government is "working very closely, day in, day out, with Oldham, which is the area, within Greater Manchester, that's got the biggest challenge, the biggest problem".

Asked if he can rule out a full-scale lockdown in the town, Mr Hancock said: "No, we don't rule anything out of that kind, in Oldham or anywhere else in the country."

He said the government will "do whatever is necessary to make sure that we keep this virus under control".

The leader of Oldham Council, Sean Fielding, told a virtual press conference that a local lockdown would not be the "right solution" for the area - potentially making the situation "considerably worse" in other ways.

"We've had communication from Government that it's something that is genuinely being considered," he told reporters.

"It's almost a frustration that the plans that we want to get on with delivering on, in order to bring the infection rate down in the way that we need to, we're not running at full capacity with those because so much of our time has been spent having arguments with Government and others about how we are opposed to local lockdown and we think that it's the wrong thing."

There have been tougher lockdown rules in Greater Manchester and other parts of Northern England since 31 July.

They have been reviewed weekly, with the latest review being done on Friday.