Family members of the Manchester bombing victims have described how "life will never be the same", with heartbroken parents breaking down in court as they recalled the moment they discovered their loved ones had died.

Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett, a 29-year-old public relations manager who lived in Stockport, described how she is now unable to go to bed until after 10.31pm, the time the bomb went off.

She said: "I still cannot reconcile that I was fast asleep while my son lay dead on the floor, and I am ashamed about that.

"The enormity of the loss has left a massive void, Martyn was at the top of his game, he had wonderful friendships and he was due to travel."

Mr Hett's father Paul Hett said the family would "never get over" his death.

He said: "Few of us can face going near to the arena or Victoria station. Every subsequent act of terrorism brings fresh anxiety.

"We are living in constant fear that something like this can happen again - that knock on the door."

Simon Callander described himself as the "proud father" of 18-year-old victim Georgina Callander, who lived in Preston.

Speaking of the aftermath of the bomb, he said:

I didn't see much daylight for the next few days. The house seemed so crowded with family, friends, police and neighbours. I walk the streets at night because I can't go out in the day because everyone wants to come up and talk out of the goodness of their hearts. But I don't want to talk.

Jayne Jones, mother of Nell Jones who lived in Cheshire, described her daughter as "wise beyond her 14 years".

Ms Jones said: "She was modest, loyal, clever and kind.

She said the words "devastation, heartbroken" do not "come anywhere near" describing their grief, adding: "We miss her laughter, her wicked sense of humour. But we cherish her legacy."

Daryl Price, mother of Manchester support worker John Atkinson, 28, said her son was "such a lovely, caring person and just a stranger to violence".

She said: "He loved life, music and dancing, and most of all being with friends and family.

"Every day is a big kick in the gut.

"The repercussions of that night are beyond measure. The most unbelievable thing is the total disregard for human life."

Some family statements were handed to the judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, to be read in private.

The family of Megan Hurley, 15, who lived in Liverpool, asked simply to be able to show a court an image of the youngster.

The hearing continues at the Old Bailey.