Tributes have been paid to a recently retired dad-of-two who died in a motorway crash after having a heart attack behind the wheel.Paul Maliczewski, 62, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester, died in the collision on the M6 near Haydock, Merseyside, on Monday.Mr Maliczewski, known to friends as Big Paul, was married and a dad to two grown-up daughters "who he adored".He was a well-known mechanic at Park Motors Wigan where he worked for more than 40 years before recently retiring.He was described today as "a kind, loving, caring man" by those who knew him.Paying tribute, Park Motors Wigan said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to learn that a member of the Park Motors family has passed.

"Paul, Big Paul as known to many, was with us from the beginning, he gave his whole working life to our business and had only recently retired after 40+ years of service.

"Paul had a heart attack while driving on the motorway yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and two girls who absolutely adored this kind, caring, loving man."

Mr Maliczewski was driving a Mitsubishi Shogun close to junction 23 of the M6 at around 11am on Monday when the huge pile-up involving two HGVs occurred.Emergency services were called to the scene and road closure were quickly put in place as they rushed to deal with the incident.An air ambulance also landed close by but he sadly died before he could be taken to hospital for treatment.The motorway remained closed eight hours after the crash as investigators continued to work at the scene.