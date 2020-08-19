The host of an illegal party over the weekend has been banned from hosting anyone at her home.

Around 200 people gathered at a house in Gorton in East Manchester on Saturday evening before police arrived to shut the event down.

Charlene Proham was fined £100 and made the subject of a closure order - which bans anyone else entering the house for at least three months. Ms Proham was warned that should could be sent to prison if she were to breach he order.

Following the hearing, Ms Proham said had only invited 20 of her friends to the gathering, and was annoyed when hundreds of people turned up.

Over 100 people showed up at the house, some that I didn't even know. My house is trashed and things got taken. Obviously I am sorry but it really was out of my hands, I never planned for that many people to show up.

Judge Hadfield said: "As a result of a gathering on August 15, serious nuisance was caused to members of the public including your neighbours, as well as serious disorder as there was an incident outside, adjacent to your property so I find there are grounds for making that order."Ms Proham said: "It's difficult as now I can't have anyone in my house for three months but I'll just have to go and visit my family at their house."I don't think it's fair that I have been fined when you see parties like this happening all the time.""But obviously it was my house and I do take responsibility for that."