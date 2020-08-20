Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the shooting and killing of an 18-year-old in Bury.

Cole Kershaw was shot on Wednesday 12 August on Chesham Road, he was taken to hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The women, aged 24 and 25, are in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police have said that four men who were previously arrested have been released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6777 quoting 3452 of 12/08/20 or the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.