Former Coronation Street soap star Kevin Kennedy has used his time in lockdown to launch an addiction recovery charity in the hope of helping others with addictive and mental health disorders.

Kevin, who played Curly Watts in the soap, has been in recovery for alcohol addiction for 22 years and wants to start helping people across the country on their own "road to recovery".

The charity, called the Kennedy Street Foundation, said they received calls from over 700 people during lockdown.

Throughout August Kevin and his wife Clare, who is also in recovery, are hosting a virtual fundraising event called #Road2Recovery.

People are being encouraged to travel 5km, donate £5 and nominate 5 others to do the same - the charity has already raised over £5,000.

Kevin has already walked 35km in aid of this event, and said:

The Kennedy Street Foundation is my passion; all we want to do is help people who find themselves in the desperate situation I was in 22 years ago. Our national recovery helpline is receiving calls every day and we really need to raise as much money as possible in order to be able to help each and every one start their own Road2Recovery.

If you are struggling with addiction visit the UK Addiction Treatment Centres website.