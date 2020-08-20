The Isle of Man Government has said it will be increasing its monitoring of people required to self-isolate on arrival into the island.

Over 600 residents a week have returned to the Isle of Man since the island eased its borders policy to allow non-essential travel.

According to the Government, a total of 2559 residents arrived in the Island in the period 20 July - the date the Borders policy moved to Level 4 - and 12 August.

Anyone arriving on the island must self-isolate for 14 days, with a newly formed 'Travel Notification Service' monitoring compliance.

The government said that more than one in every three people self-isolating received a phone call and 145 were visited - with this set to increase.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: "We have great confidence that the vast majority of residents who return to the Island follow self-isolation rules to the letter, for the sake of the wider community."

Our prolonged Covid-free status is the result of superb levels of compliance by the public during the pandemic and I am grateful for everyone’s efforts. The new service requires significant resources and it has taken time to build capacity. We must ensure that the team is properly trained for the very specific job we want them to do.

He added: "Now that resources have been strengthened, everyone can expect to get a call and the number of home visits will increase."

The maximum penalty for breaching the requirements is on summary conviction, three months’ imprisonment and/or a fine not exceeding £10,000.