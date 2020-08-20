A young girl from Darwen has to have CPR performed on her by her parents on almost a weekly basis to stay alive.

Charlotte Drinkwater, known as Charlie, is just three-and-a-half years old but she has a list of complicated medical conditions and has already undergone 11 surgeries in her life.

The combination of the symptoms that Charlie suffers from often means she stops breathing and that once a week she will go into cardiac arrest.

Her family are now raising money for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where Charlie has been treated for her conditions since she was born.

Her parents, Becci Barrow and Andrew Drinkwater, say they have to always be alert and ready to perform CPR on their little girl.

"She’ll go into respiratory or cardiac arrest and suddenly it’s all systems go," said Becci.

"When it’s respiratory we use what’s called an Ambu-bag to pump air into her lungs and bring her round. But when it’s a cardiac arrest it’s the full CPR with chest compressions.

"Mostly we can bring her round on our own, but we instinctively know now when it’s going to be a 999 call and we get the paramedics out."

Becci said that Charlie will quickly bounce back after losing consciousness.

Charlie has been diagnosed with; spina bifida, hydrocephalus, Chiari malformation, syringomyelia, neuropathic bladder, neuropathic bowel and global developmental delay.

Last year she was also diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency.

Charlie’s auntie Jessica Barrow, who lives in Somerset, has been taking on some weird and wonderful challenges – including a bath of food, a sponsored celebrity impressions day and even having slices of cheese thrown at her face!

Jessica has been doing her challenges for the last month and has raised more than £500 in Charlie’s honour.

She said "Becci makes light of it to protect us I think, but hearing Charlie collapse and being powerless to do anything when I’m more than 200 miles away just really hammered home to me how important the hospital is to Charlie.

"I went up to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital before lockdown and I was able to surprise Charlie and Becci. Seeing the hospital for myself really emphasised to me all the wonderful work they do. That’s why I decided to do the fundraising."

Jessica is hoping to raise an additional £250 for the hospital.

Laura English, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity’s Events Officer, said:

Charlie is such a brave little girl and an inspiration. We’re so pleased that Becci and Andrew find the hospital so welcoming and friendly. The fundraising Jessica is doing will support projects focused on ensuring patients like Charlie receive the highest quality treatment in the best possible facilities.

If you want to sponsor Jessica you can visit her JustGiving fundraising page.