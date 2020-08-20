A 19-year-old from Liverpool has been sentenced to 18 months in a young offender's institute for threatening two men with a knife.

Steven Bennett, from Croxteth, pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening another with an offensive weapon after chasing two 21-year-olds with a knife in the Old Swan area of Liverpool on 23 June.

Bennett shouted abuse at the two men from his friend's flat in Killarney Road before running at them with a kitchen knife and making "slashing movements".

The men managed to avoid being seriously injured.

District Crown Prosecutor Victoria Colvin, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: "This attack has left these two young men traumatised and understandably fearful of going out.

"This incident was utterly deplorable and the motive for Bennett’s attack is unfathomable.

"Carrying a knife or an offensive weapon in a public place is a serious offence. However, this incident is particularly shocking as the knife was repeatedly thrust towards the two innocent victims."