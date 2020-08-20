An Uppermill pub has been closed by Oldham Council for "continually" breaching lockdown regulations.

The Granby Arms will be shut until at least 4 September after the police and local authority received a number of complaints about the venue since March.

The Council have said these include:

People drinking inside when all licensed premises were legally closed by the government.

Repeated incidents of the premises being over capacity and no social distancing in place.

More than 100 youths drinking outside the pub.

The council said they have made repeated to work and engage with the licensee, but these have been ignored.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture said: "This closure shows we will not hesitate to take action against venues which flout regulations designed to stop the spread of coronavirus and protect residents.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision to take as pubs have only just reopened. Our hospitality industry is important and we want to see it prosper - but not at the expense of risking public health."

Earlier today a bar in Wigan and a restaurant in Bolton were closed for similar breaches.

Casino de Cuba was closed in Wigan town centre after repeated reports of large crowds dancing and music being played, whilst Grillaz in Bolton was closed for failing to implement social distancing outside the premises.