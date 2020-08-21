It's two years since a Burnley couple died while on holiday in Egypt, but their daughter says she is no closer to knowing what killed them.

John and Susan Cooper were on holiday in Hurghada with their daughter Kelly and three grandchildren when they suddenly fell ill and died.

Kelly Omerod is still searching for answers in relation to her parent's death.

The family have created a woodland memorial near to the couple's house where Kelly now lives with her children.

The community has added their own tributes, but Kelly says she feels completely alone fighting for answers.

"With regard to the Egyptians I think they are being deliberately obstructive when people ask for reports from them they are just taking their time," she said.

Egyptian authorities said that their deaths were due to natural causes linked to E. coli, but the preliminary inquest here suggested "infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals".

The pre-inquest hearing took place last year, but there wasn't enough information then or now for a full coroners inquest.

The Coroner Dr James Adeley says The Foreign and Commonwealth Office approached the Egyptian authorities on 25 separate occasions before a report was released in February but it did not include the full post mortem results from Egypt or the examination of the hotel room.

Susan Cooper worked for Thomas Cook and the holiday was booked through the now-defunct holiday company.

There were samples and things taken the day Mum and Dad died the rooms were cleaned and swabs were taken and I think Thomas Cook could have maybe got the answers a bit quicker but obviously with them going into administration there's nowhere to go with them so the Egyptians are the only people we can actually get the true facts from.

The receiver for Thomas Cook says the case is currently before the Coroner and they will provide assistance when requested.

The Thomas Cook Compensation Bill is awaiting its second reading it would: "enable the government to administer a capped compensation scheme to support customers of Thomas Cook facing the most serious hardship as a result of life-changing injuries, illness or loss of life for which the company would have been liable."

But the family say they want answers, not a payout.

The Coroner is now writing directly to the Egyptian Prosecutor General to insist again the relevant information is sent over and a final answer can be given to the family.

The Egyptian authorities have been contacted for comment.