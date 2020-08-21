The MP for Rossendale and Darwen, Jake Berry, has said that local lockdown restrictions are to be lifted in the area.

In a video on Facebook, Mr Berry says that he has spoken to the Health Secretary, who confirmed that Rossendale and Darwen will be removed from the tighter restrictions seen in parts of East Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Mr Berry goes on to say that other areas in East Lancashire won't see a lifting of restrictions today.

Parts of East Lancashire and the whole of Greater Manchester, have been under stricter lockdown measures since 31 July, due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The MP for Leigh, James Grundy, made a similar video announcing that Wigan would be removed from the restrictions that have been placed on Greater Manchester in favour of a more "targeted" approach.

Wigan has had a much lower coronavirus rate than other parts of Greater Manchester.

It is understood that even tighter restrictions could be imposed in Blackburn, Pendle and Oldham later today.