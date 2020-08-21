Manchester Airport have said they will close Terminal 2 after a drop in passenger numbers.

The terminal was only re-opened in July, after operations at the airport had to be scaled back because of coronavirus.

All flights at the airport will now operate from Terminals 1 and 3.

The airport have said that the car park at Terminal 2 will also be closed.

Karen Smart, Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said: "Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with our airlines and retailers to align our operations with demand and to deliver the best possible customer experience.

"This has included introducing a number of new measures to keep passengers safe and give them the confidence to travel through Manchester Airport, in line with government guidance.

"Having re-opened Terminals Two and Three in July, we have continued to monitor the travel patterns of our airlines and passengers, in order to adapt our operations accordingly.

"With that in mind, we have taken the decision to close Terminal Two again from September 2."

Any passengers due to fly from Terminal 2 after 2 September are advised to contact their airline to find out where their flight has been moved to.