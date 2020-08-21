Four men have been jailed after 110kg of cannabis was discovered being smuggled across the country in tins.

Daniel Gore, 41, Javid Ahmed, 49, John Arnold, 56, and Scott Hoolighan, 36, were arrested in February 2018 when officers found the cannabis in industrial-sized tins labelled "Panko breadcrumbs" on a flatbed van travelling between London and Manchester, a spokesman for the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The NCA said the drugs had been transported from Alicante, Spain, by a legitimate haulier before being collected in Northolt, west London, by the group, who swapped vans halfway through the journey and used encrypted mobile phones.

Investigators believe two other men were involved in the importation, which was aided by an Albanian crime group based in Spain, but fled the UK after the seizure and remain wanted.

Gore, of Prestwich, Manchester, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to conspiring to import and supply class B drugs, the NCA spokesman said.

Hoolighan, of Whitefield, Manchester, was sentenced to three years and nine months after being guilty of conspiring to supply class B drugs, while Arnold, also of Whitefield, and Ahmed, of Stockport, were each jailed for two years after guilty convictions for the same charge.

Nigel Coles, operations manager for the NCA, said: "We have prevented the successful importation of a sizeable amount of cannabis, preventing those involved from selling in the UK, and ensuring they were brought to account.

"The profits made from illegal drugs are often reinvested into other forms of serious and organised crime, fuelling violence and exploitation.

"The NCA continues to target organised crime groups seeking to profit from international drug supply."