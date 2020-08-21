Bars in the North West which are threatened with closure because of the pandemic will get a slice of a £3.4m government grant.

The money is being shared among to 135 grassroots music venues facing closure.

The Jacaranda is one of Liverpool's best known and historic venues and the location for some of the Beatles first rehearsals.

It was previously owned by the Fab Four's first manager Alan Williams.

It was also home to other Merseybeat groups such as Gerry and the Pacemakers and Rory Storm.

We warmly welcome this first distribution from the Culture Recovery Fund which will ensure that the short-term future of these venues is secured while we continue to work on how we can ensure their long-term sustainability.

Two Manchester venues that were identified by the Music Venue Trust as being at risk of permanent closure are among those receiving grants.

Gorilla will receive £31,000 and The Deaf Institute £15,000.