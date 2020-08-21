Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was left seriously injured after a crash between his bike and a Ford Transit Tipper.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s from Fleetwood, suffered a bleed on his brain, as well as injuries to his chest and pelvis after the crash on Broadway at around 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where his condition is described as "critical".

The driver of the van, a 38-year-old man from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion by causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess drugs.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of Lancashire Police Tactical Operations, said: "This incident has left a young man very seriously injured and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and would ask any witnesses to get in contact as soon as possible. We are particularly keen to hear from anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage."

Anybody with information can email 2957@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 1017 of August 20.