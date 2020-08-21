Wayne Rooney is set to return to Old Trafford next month when he manages England at this year's Soccer Aid match for Unicef.

England's all-time leading goal scorer will be joined in the dugout by Sam Allardyce, with David Seaman as goalkeeping coach.

The match was originally scheduled to be held in June, but was delayed due to lockdown - the exact date and time of the match is yet to be confirmed by ITV.

Soccer Aid said that the game’s resumption is happening in line with UK Government advice and stringent health and safety protocols, which will be overseen by Prenetics – the same testing company being used by professional football.

Taking part in Soccer Aid for Unicef is something I have wanted to do for many years. Previously, I have never been able to make the dates work, but this year was obviously different. I was enormously proud to be asked to manage the England team and although there will be no fans at the match, it is always special to go back to Old Trafford.

The first raft of ex-players and celebrities were announced for the match last week, with former footballers Yaya Touré and David James both taking part.

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £38m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.