A court in Greece has released Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who's standing trial next week over claims of a brawl in which a police man was punched.

The 27 year old England defender has denied charges of assault and attempted bribery.

He was arrested along with two other Britons after police were called to an incident involving two groups on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire was told he doesn't need to attend his trial in person on Tuesday.