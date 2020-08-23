They were called to Entwistle Reservoir near Bolton were people were starting to gather.

Officers say the event was stopped quickly, with the alleged organiser arrested.

A van and sound equipment were seized.

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: "We were disappointed to see an illegal rave started at Entwistle reservoir overnight.

"150 plus young people are now off back to families to possibly pass virus on."

His frustration was echoed by Lancashire director of public health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi.

He said: "Unacceptable behaviour by organiser - thousands of young people and households are sacrificing their freedom whilst a small minority behave irresponsibly.

"Please please avoid social mixing, there will be serious consequences to our health and economy if this leads to more cases.

"My personal appeal to all our young people and influencers for keeping our county safe, healthy and fair - Let’s call out the issues to keep out the suffering.

"I’m calling out illegal raves to keep our young people & their families safe - What are you calling out?"