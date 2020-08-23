A man was Tasered as four people were arrested and two police vehicleswere damaged during a 'shameful' lockdown party which attracted 50people.Police came under attack at they attempted to break up the gathering ata house in Farnworth, Greater Manchester, at about 10pm on Saturday night.A gazebo had been set up with loud speakers, music equipment, andparty lights at the property on Crummock Grove.One man threw something at the window of a police vehicle and damagedthe wing mirror of a second police vehicle, before trying to escape.Officers chased him and fired a Taser before arresting the 33-year-oldon suspicion of criminal damage.A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence,after allegedly causing a disturbance when refusing to leave.Two other men, aged 28 and 39, were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.Despite being told to leave, they continually returned and becameabusive towards officers, Greater Manchester Police said.All four men were also arrested on suspicion of breaching coronavirusregulations - fixed penalty notices were issued.The homeowner and another individual who had organised the party werealso issued with fixed penalty notices.The Government recently announced that anyone found to have organisedillegal raves, unlicensed music events or any other unlawful gatheringof 30 people or more could be fined £10,000.Chief Inspector Steph Parker, of GMP’s Bolton District, said: "This isan utterly shameful incident that the Farnworth and wider Boltoncommunity should totally condemn."At a time when the vast majority of Greater Manchester and thecountry as a whole is pulling together, it is appalling that ourofficers are still having to attend incidents such as this."The people involved should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves. Theyare literally putting lives at risk and causing further pressure onour hard working emergency services."Not content with their disgraceful behaviour, they have also damagedtwo police vehicles.'These will now have to be taken off the road for a period when theyshould be being used to help fight crime."Anyone who believes that breaches of Covid-19 regulations are takingplace should contact police immediately."