A firefighter from Ellesmere Port is set to begin the final leg of his half marathon charity challenge.Firefighter Dave Scott has set himself the daunting task of completing 30 half marathons in 30 days to raise much needed funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.He began his ultimate test of endurance on Saturday 1 August.Since then he has completing 23 half marathons, which equates to more than 300 miles.Today, Monday 24 August, Dave will begin the final countdown, with just seven half marathons left to go.His endeavours have raised more than £1,300 for The Fire Fighters Charity so far, which is shy of Dave’s initial £1,500 target.

Dave said:

The support that I have received so far has been absolutely fantastic and I would like to thank everyone who has made a donation and all those who have joined me as I’ve travelled across the county. This has been an amazing experience so far and I’m really proud to have raised over £1,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides vital support to both serving and retired firefighters.

He continued:“It’s essential that we raise as much money as possible for the charity, particularly this year as it has been hit hard by the lack of fundraising events which have been able to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.“I urge anyone who is able to make a donation to visit my JustGiving page. Even a small donation can make a real difference.”The charity challenge is seeing Dave run between Cheshire Fire and Rescues Service’s community stations.

The last seven half marathons will see him tackle the following routes:• Monday 24 August – Local route in Ellesmere Port with former Army colleagues• Tuesday 25 August – Frodsham with firefighter Michael Cooper• Wednesday 26 August –Runcorn with watch manager Daz jones and firefighter Tom Morley • Thursday 27 August – Local route around Ellesmere Port• Friday 28 August – Chester with crew manager Kev Rowlands and firefighter Zac Burns• Saturday 29 August – Local route around Ellesmere Port

Dave is set to complete his final marathon challenge at 8am on Sunday 30 August. When he arrives at Ellesmere Port Community Fire Station he will be greeted by Assistant Chief Fire Officers Gus O’Rouke and Alex Waller.

Station Manager David Rutter said:

Having watched Dave take on his challenge over the past three weeks, I have to say that I have total admiration for what he has already achieved. “I would like to thank everyone who has made a donation for the charity via the JustGiving page and collection buckets at the station. The page is still active and I hope more people will donate, giving as much money as they can.

He contined: “The Fire Fighters Charity will certainly put the money to good use.”

Anyone willing to make a donation for the charity challenge can do so securely online here.