The families of two men murdered in Moss Side are appealing for the community to come forward with information.

It has now been two months since 21-year-old Cheriff Tall and 36-year-old Abayomi Ajose, who was affectionately known to friends and family as Junior, were both brutally killed in Moss Side after being shot on Caythorpe Street.

The gunman blasted Cheriff Tall, 21, and Abayomi Ajose, 36, in the head at the rowdy party in a car park off Caythorpe Street just before 1am on June 21.

It is believed Mr Ajose, a support worker and father of three, stepped in to help Mr Tall, who had ambitions to become a pilot or join the army, when the latter became involved in an argument with the gunman.

Both victims were shot at close range in the head.

The gunman fled a chaotic scene and remains on the run.

To mark the anniversary, Cheriff’s mum Suwaidu, has written an open letter in the hope that people with information come forward and help the police get justice for her son and Junior.

To the community of Moss Side, I never thought I would be in this position, I never thought my son would pass away before me. I never thought I would be asking the public and my community for help in finding my son's murderer. However, this is my reality. Those who truly knew Cheriff knew he was a family orientated young man. You know he loved, and was loved by his brothers and sisters.

The letter continues:

"You know he respected his dad and you all know the special bond he had with me.

"Since my boy's murder, I have stopped living and am only existing. The pain I feel and our family feels knowing we won't hear his voice as he comes through the door or see him again is sometimes too much to bear. Losing Cheriff has left me broken and my family distraught.

"I know from the community that Cheriff was popular amongst his friends "loyal" is a word I have heard used to describe him often. Our community has expressed its grief at this senseless act and the support of his friends and the community has been a comfort to me and his dad.

"However, I am asking for the help of our community now, I am asking for the help again....

"Please come forward and tell the police what you know. I know there were people there that night who saw what happened, I know there were people there who will be frightened by what they saw, by what happened to my son and Aby. I know it must be hard to see what you did and even harder to tell the police, but please, for the sake of our families tell the police what you know.

"(To the mums in my community, please, speak to your sons, speak to your daughters....what would you do if you were me? Help them find the courage to speak to police, support them if they want to do the right thing. Our children need to learn that it is ok to "talk" sometimes) - To the parents in my community, please support them if they want to do the right thing.

"We want the police to bring those involved in these killings to justice and to bring peace to both our families. We need the help of the community, of Cheriffs community to do it.

"To the people protecting and hiding these cowards, what would you do if it was your son, your brother, your husband?? Please do the right thing.”