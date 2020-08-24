Regional inequality risks being deepened as a result of the jobs crisis facing different parts of the UK, Labour is warning.

The party said its research revealed which parts of the country will be hardest hit by redundancies, especially if they have a high proportion of workers in struggling sectors such as aviation, retail and manufacturing.

Tens of thousands of job losses have been announced and more redundancies are expected in these sectors, but Labour said they have received no tailored support.

Labour said its study of official figures found that more than 10% of the North West's workforce is in the retail sector, the highest proportion anywhere in the UK, followed by Wales and the North East.

Shadow business minister Matthew Pennycook said:

Ministers are writing off parts of the UK as the country enters recession, with figures suggesting some places will be disproportionately hit by the jobs crisis.

He continued:

"Labour is calling for the Government to U-turn on its damaging blanket approach to withdrawing furlough, which fails to consider the circumstances of different sectors or the impact on the communities that have a proud history in these industries.

"The Government needs to do right by these communities and businesses, and see them through the crisis by targeting support - not pull the life raft away while the storm is still raging on."

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow work and pensions secretary, said:

Every job lost is a tragedy and we must do all we can to safeguard people's livelihoods. We are in the midst of a jobs crisis right across the UK, but these figures show certain areas are more at risk than others. The Government's 'one size fits all' approach will see some communities hit harder and they must adopt a more tailored approach now if we are to avoid further job losses.

Labour said that with the furlough scheme being wound down, the Government should target support at the hardest-hit sectors.

The UK already has the worst regional inequalities in Europe and without targeted action, this is likely to get even worse, said Labour.

A government spokesperson said:

The Government will not be blown off course in its commitment to levelling up opportunities across the UK - investing in education, technology and measures to support and create jobs. We have acted quickly to deliver one of the most generous and comprehensive packages of support in the world worth an initial £160 billion for all sectors - including the manufacturing industry.

They continued:

"This includes supporting nearly 9.6 million jobs through the furlough scheme which employers across the UK have used to support their staff."