A police cordon is in place this morning after police responded to a 'disturbance' following a stabbing on Sunday night.Greater Manchester Police say officers were called to reports of a disturbance on the A6 Manchester Road between Harriet Street and Egerton Road, in Walkden, on Sunday night.GMP has confirmed that a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.They were called to reports of a stabbing on Manchester Road at around 10pm on Sunday.Emergency services attended and four people were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The man remains in custody for questioning.Police say the incident is believed to be isolated.Pictures from the scene show a number of officers and police cars as well as ambulances and an NWAS incident response unit were at the scene on Sunday night.A large cordon and police presence remains in place at The Stocks pub on Monday morning.