A police officer has been left needing hospital treatment after she was bitten on the arm while trying to prevent an altercation.

At around 5.30pm on Saturday 22 August, police were patrolling Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester when an officer was approached by a member of the public reporting two women being aggressive towards another. The female officer attempted to diffuse the situation, but one of the women bit her on the arm.

After the woman refused to let go, the officer had to forcibly pull her arm from the woman’s mouth. She was left with a bite injury that required hospital treatment.A second woman then attempted to prevent the arrest of the first and kicked out at officers. Both women, aged 40, were arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency services worker and remain in custody.

Later the same evening at around 9.45pm, officers attended a property in Reddish Vale Road following a report that a man was attempting to break in to the address.

After fleeing from officers, the man resisted arrest, biting one officer and attempting to strangle a second.

The man, aged 27, was tasered and taken to hospital as a precaution before being arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Assistant Chief Constable for Greater Manchester Police, Nick Bailey, said: “It is saddening to have to reflect upon another weekend where our hard-working officers have been assaulted during the course of their duties. These attacks are completely unacceptable and I want to make it clear that we will work to ensure that those responsible feel the full weight of the law."