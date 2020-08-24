The RSPCA rescued a seven-week-old kitten from under the bonnet of a car that had just driven a 30-mile journey with the cat trapped inside.

Luckily, the young male cat did not suffer any burns or injuries throughout the journey and has now been offered a loving home by the motorist who found him.

Yaris had been stuck under the bonnet after the car had been on a 30-mile journey

Rosalind O’Brien, from Cheshire, drove the 30-mile journey from her home in Winsford to her mum’s house in Neston on Tuesday (18 August) before she pulled up outside her mum’s house and heard a very loud meow coming from inside the vehicle.

She said:

I heard a meowing sound outside my front door but I wasn’t sure if it was a bird or something and every time I went outside to check, the noise just stopped. Then when I came home from work at about 10pm, I heard it again. This time I saw a little ball of black fluff in the dark, I grabbed a torch and saw that it was a kitten but when I moved toward him he shot off through a hole in the fence.

Rosalind O’Brien

She continued:

“In the morning, I didn’t hear him or see him but as I’d last seen him near the car, I even checked under the car to see if he was there but didn’t see anything. Then I got in and drove to my mum’s house. It’s about a 30 mile journey and I was doing about 65mph for part of it so he was so lucky he didn’t get burned or anything. I didn’t hear a thing in the car but I did have the music on quite loud! When I pulled up I heard that meow again and I thought, oh my god he’s in the car!

“We tried for ages to get him out but I could only hear him, I couldn’t see him.”

Rosalind contacted the RSPCA for help and Inspector Caren Goodman-James arrived to help rescue the trapped kitten.

Caren said:

It wasn’t an easy rescue. It was quite tricky getting the kitten out. I had to lie on the ground getting quite wet and dirty as I moved engine parts around until we could free him. Then I took him to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery to be cleaned up and cared for. Once he is old enough, he will be rehomed.

RSPCA Inspector Caren Goodman-James

“I think fate wanted me to have him - or at least he did!” Rosalind explained, as the motorist has offered the young kitten a forever home. She has named him Yaris, after the Toyota Yaris he was stuck in.

