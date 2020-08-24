A woman has been charged after a police officer was bitten in Piccadilly Gardens at the weekend.

Petra Clyde, 40, of Huddersfield Rd, Stalybridge, Tameside has been charged with:

Section 39 Assault.

Section 47 assault.

Obstructing police.

She has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday 24 August 2020).

At around 5.30pm on Saturday 22 August 2020 police were patrolling Piccadilly Gardens when an officer was approached by a member of the public reporting two women being aggressive towards one another.A female officer attempted to separate the parties, but one of the women bit the officer on her arm.

The police officer was left needing hospital treatment.