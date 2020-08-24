Police are appealing for witnesses after a car hit a woman pushing a pram as it overtook another vehicle in Blackpool.

The victim, in her 20s, managed to push the pram out of the way before she was struck on the town's famous promenade close to the Solaris Centre at 2.35pm on Saturday.

The woman attended hospital as a precaution, while the child in the pram was unharmed.

Sergeant Mick Belfield, of Lancashire Police, said:

We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we need the public's help in identifying the vehicles involved. This incident happened on what is normally a busy road and we are asking for any witnesses to come forward. We are particularly keen for anybody with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting log 1103 of August 22, or alternatively email 199 @lancashire.pnn.police.uk.