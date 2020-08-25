Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was run over as he tried to stop thieves stealing his partner's Audi from their home in Rochdale.Officers were called to reports that a man had been driven at in a stolen white Audi A6 S Line outside his house on Styhead Drive in Middleton, at around 5.30am on Thursday 13 August.The victim, Mark Aylmer, 44, was dragged up the road by the car before being ran over with it twice, his partner Collette Kunyo told the Manchester Evening News. He was taken to hospital after suffering a collapsed lung, fractured skull, several bleeds on the brain, and broken bones.

Police say they are treating the incident as attempted murder, and are appealing with any information about the tragedy to come forward.Three men have previously been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.The dad was under the care of the critical care unit for a number of days and has since been moved to the trauma unit, where he is under constant supervision.Detective Inspector Julie Maxwell, of GMP’s Rochdale district, said:

This was a horrifying incident in which a man who was trying to protect his property has been seriously injured and, over a week later, remains in hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing and, although we have arrested three people and are following a number of lines of enquiries, we need to know more about what happened to the vehicle afterwards.

Can you help?