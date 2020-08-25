The mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands, Andy Burnham and Andy Street, have said the pandemic should be a watershed moment for homelessness and housing policy.

They took part in a joint interview with national homelessness charity Crisis about the unprecedented effort to protect people who are homeless during the outbreak.

Burnham, the Labour mayor for Greater Manchester, and Street, the Conservative mayor for the West Midlands, both supported Crisis’ call for emergency homelessness legislation, guaranteeing all those experiencing homelessness with temporary accommodation over the next twelve months, regardless of their immigration status and other legal barriers.

A country like ours should put a roof over every head every night of the week – it’s as simple as that. We shouldn’t accept rough sleeping in our country.

Burnham said lives had been “turned around” but questioned why it should take a crisis to do the right thing, saying: “Surely if we can do this in the middle of a pandemic, we can do it in more ordinary times.”