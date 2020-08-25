A record-holding Covid convalescent plasma donor is urging more men to donate and help the fight against the virus.

Paul Mates, 50, from Droylsden in Greater Manchester, is now the convalescent plasma donor with the highest value in antibody testing to donate to NHS Blood and Transplant so far.

Paul, a married security officer with two children, has just donated for the third time at Manchester Plymouth Grove Donor Centre.

He survived coronavirus after going from healthy to intensive care in just three days and now he wants to help other people who get the coronavirus.

If my plasma can help other people, I am happy to do it. If I can help someone else who is ill, that is great.

NHS Blood and Transplant urgently needs men who’ve had coronavirus to volunteer to donate plasma, whether they’ve had symptoms only or a positive test, because they generally have higher antibody levels.

Tests show men are roughly 50% more likely to have high enough antibody levels for the trials.

The antibody-rich plasma of people who’ve had coronavirus can be transfused into people who are struggling to develop their own immune response.

The antibodies could slow or stop the virus spreading. People who were more seriously ill generally have higher antibody levels.

Professor David Roberts, NHSBT Associate Director for Blood Donation, and one of the plasma trial’s lead investigators, said: “We urgently need more convalescent plasma donations now, to help make sure plasma is readily available if we have a second wave.

We especially need men who’ve had coronavirus to donate as they generally have higher antibody levels. You could save lives.

Plasma donations are currently being taken in:

Lancaster

Liverpool

Manchester

If you had coronavirus, you can volunteer to donate plasma at www.nhsbt.nhs.uk