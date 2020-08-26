Lancashire's James Anderson has spoken of his hopes to have one last crack at reclaiming the Ashes.

When Anderson had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali caught at slip by Joe Root deep into the final day of the drawn third Test on Tuesday he became just the fourth bowler in history to take 600 wickets and the first ever seamer.

At the age of 38 and with the coronavirus pandemic casting uncertainty over when and where he might take the field again, it might have been an apt moment for Anderson to call time on his record-breaking career..

England have made no secret about the fact that they are working towards next winter's Ashes in Australia and, despite the fact that he will be pushing 40 by the time the 2021/22 series is in full swing, Anderson has his eyes on the same prize.

"To be honest I've chatted to Rooty about this a little bit and he has said he would like me to be in Australia," he said.

I don't see any reason why I can't be. I'm working hard on my fitness all the time, working hard on my game and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team

"As long as I still feel like that I think I'll keep going. There will be decisions along the way with the selectors, the coach and the captain around how the team moves forward but as long as they want me around I'll keep working hard and try to prove I'm good enough to play in this team.

"There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win and that's all I'm really interested in. I still love turning up every day at training, putting in the hard yards and being in the dressing room with the lads trying to forge a win for England.

"That's all I've really ever bothered about and what I'll keep trying to do. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet."