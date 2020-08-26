Andy Burnham has confirmed he will be asking the Government to lift coronavirus restrictions in Bolton and Stockport.

They were lifted in Wigan today, bringing the borough in line with the rest of England.

All of Greater Manchester was made subject to tighter controls on July 31

And people in Oldham, and in specific wards in Pendle and Blackburn in Lancashire, were told not to socialise with anyone outside their household from midnight last Saturday.

Metro Mayor Mr Burnham said the restrictions have been working in Greater Manchester, but there was a need to continue the improvement , particularly in Oldham and Manchester.

The Tory leader of Bolton Council yesterday called on the Government to lift restrictions in the borough.

Councillor David Greenhalgh said: "We have seen our neighbours in Wigan taken out of GM (Greater Manchester) restrictions and it is now time for Bolton to follow suit, and the figures and data support this."

The next announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care on restrictions in the "northern area of intervention" is due to take place after a meeting on Thursday of the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Local councils and MPs are expected to make their recommendations to the JBC by Wednesday over where, if any, restrictions should be imposed in their local area.

Covid restrictions 'to be more tightly targeted and focus on smaller areas' after review