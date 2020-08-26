Five police officers will not face criminal charges over the death of a man hours after his arrest in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports of a late-night domestic disturbance at the home of Andre Moura, 30, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on July 6 2018.

The father-of-four was restrained and sprayed with CS gas outside the address and then taken to Ashton-under-Lyne police station, where he was found unresponsive in the back of the van.

An ambulance was called and Mr Moura, a Portuguese national, was taken to Tameside Hospital, where he was confirmed dead in the early hours of July 7.

Footage of the arrest was captured by a local neighbour, concerned for Mr Moura's welfare, who told officers their actions were "a little excessive".

Mr Moura could be heard screaming "Help", with officers shouting at him to stop "resisting".

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the actions of five police constables from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were referred to lawyers at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges.

On Wednesday, Jenny Hopkins, head of special crime and counter-terrorism at the CPS, said: "The CPS has carefully considered all of the available evidence in relation to the death of Mr Andre Moura and we have concluded that our legal test for prosecution is not met.

"In these circumstances we cannot pursue any criminal charges against any of the five police officers involved.

"We considered the actions of the three police officers involved in the arrest of Mr Moura, and also the actions or inactions of the same three officers and two others involved in the treatment of Mr Moura after he had been arrested and put in a police van.

"This included footage from police body-worn video cameras, mobile phone footage from a witness, evidence from an independent expert in police restraint, and evidence from a consultant in accident and emergency medicine.

We have concluded there is insufficient evidence for any manslaughter, assault or misconduct in public office criminal charges against any of those officers. We offer our deepest sympathies to the family and have written to them in full to explain our legal reasoning. We have also offered to meet with them if they would like any further explanation.

An IOPC spokesman said: "The threshold for an IOPC referral is lower than the threshold applied by the CPS when they consider whether to charge someone with a criminal offence.

"We have now informed all interested parties of the decision.

"Mr Moura's family now has the option to exercise their right to review the decision by the CPS.

"We have also shared our final report with GMP, who have agreed with our findings.

"We will consider issuing further information after any potential CPS right to review process is complete."