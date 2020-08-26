Greater Manchester Police say they have launched a murder enquiry after the body of a man and a woman were found in Stockport.

Officers were called to Sandown Road in Hazel Grove yesterday evening, after a report of concern for the welfare of the occupants of a property there.

The body of a man aged 69 and a woman aged 72 were discovered.

Senior Investigating Officer Bob Tonge of GMP's Major Incident Team said: "This is a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the family at this unimaginably difficult time."

We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident. However, we remain keen to hear from anyone who has information and may help us understand events during the preceding days. It is important for the family of those who have died that we establish the full circumstances of their deaths. If you can assist our enquiries, please get in touch as soon as possible."